Malyjah Tiller

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 14-year-old girl from Hartford (Hartford Police Department)

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 14-year-old girl from Hartford.

Malyjah Tiller has been missing since May 20, according to Hartford Police.

She is 5 feet 7 inches, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford Police at 860-757-4000.

