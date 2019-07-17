MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - State police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 12-year-old boy from Meriden.
Troopers said Isaiah Medina was reported missing on Tuesday.
They described him as standing 5'7" tall and weighing 115 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
He was wearing a blue tank top, white Nike shorts and gray Nike sneakers.
Troopers classified the case as an "endangered runaway."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Meriden police 203-238-1911.
