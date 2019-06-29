MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - State police issued a Silver Alert for a 16-year-old girl from Middletown.
Troopers said Kellie Wallace was last seen on Saturday.
She's described as standing 5'4" tall, weighing 150 pounds and having blonde hair. Her eye color is not known.
State police she was last seen wearing a pink shirt and jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Middletown Police Department at 860-638-4000.
