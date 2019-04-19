MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy from Meriden on Friday evening.
Jaxon Flematti was last seen on Friday in the company of his biological mother, Aimee Flematti.
Police said Aimee could be driving a 2005 black Mitsubishi Galant with CT registration AS11177.
Jaxon was last seen wearing a striped shirt, green vest, and Sesame Street sneakers.
He is described as a while male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 2’08” tall and weighing 25 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Meriden Police.
