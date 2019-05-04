HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Hartford Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 11-year-old boy from the state capital.
Police say Angel Martinez has not been seen since Friday morning around 8 a.m. when he left for school.
According to his younger siblings, Martinez went with is friends after school and did not return home.
Martinez was last seen wearing a white sweater, white/grey jacket, grey pants, and white and black sneakers.
If you have information on the whereabouts of Martinez, please call Hartford Police at 860-757-4406 or 860-757-4204.
