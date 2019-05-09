DANBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 11-year-old from Danbury.
Maribella Perez-Ramierz was last seen on May 3.
Perez-Ramirez is described as a white, Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes.
She is 4’11” and weighs 90 pounds.
It is not known what she was wearing when she was last seen.
No picture of Perez-Ramirez was provided.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Danbury police at 203-797-4614.
