HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police issued a silver alert for a 4-year-old from Hartford that went missing on Sunday.
Police say Samara Waden is about 3 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue sleeves and pink leggings.
Waden may be with an Anthony Powell, the mother's boyfriend, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4000.
