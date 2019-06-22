HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert has been issued on Saturday for a missing 7-year-old girl from Hartford.
Officials say Kaye'Jah Reid was last seen by DCF with her biological mother, Kaye Gordon. Her clothing description is unknown.
Officials say Reid is 4' tall and weighs 100 pounds.
Anyone with information on Reid's whereabouts is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4000.
