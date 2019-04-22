HARWINTON, CT (WFSB) – State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing teenager from Harwinton.
Police say Gus Everson, 17, walked away from a relative’s home on Coventry Lane in Harwinton on Sunday evening.
Everson is described as a 5’10” white male, 170 lbs, with dyed pink/ purple hair. He was last seen wearing dark colored dress pants and no shirt.
Anyone with information regarding Everson’s location is urged to call State Police Troop L at 860-626-7900.
