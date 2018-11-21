CLINTON, CT (WFSB) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old girl from Clinton.
State Police issued a Silver Alert for Ivy R. Andrews who went missing on Wednesday.
Andrews is described as a white female with brown hair, hazel eyes, 2 feet tall, and weighing 23 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a dark blue polka dot shirt, black plaid jacket, hot pink sweater, and black boots.
She was in the company of her father, Jake Andrews, who is possibly driving a grey 2016 Nissan Versa with Florida tags HVQP30.
Anyone who may have information on Andrews whereabout is asked to call State Police at 860-399-2100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.