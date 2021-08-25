WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 9-year-old West Haven girl.
Police say Danielle Kopjanski has been missing since Friday, August 20.
She is described as a 4'7" white girl, with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs about 78 pounds.
Danielle was last seen wearing a short sleeved shirt and pink shorts.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact West Haven Police at 203-937-3900.
