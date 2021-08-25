Danielle Kopjanski

Danielle Kopjanski has been missing since Friday, August 20.

 (Photo provided by CT State Police)

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 9-year-old West Haven girl.

Police say Danielle Kopjanski has been missing since Friday, August 20.

She is described as a 4'7" white girl, with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs about 78 pounds.

Danielle 02

Danielle was last seen wearing a short sleeved shirt and pink shorts.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact West Haven Police at 203-937-3900.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.