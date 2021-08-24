BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Berlin resident.
Police say 81-year-old Fernand Tardif was reported missing on Tuesday.
Tardif is described as a 5'10", 190 pound white man, with white hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, green cargo shorts, and black sneakers.
Anyone with any information on Tardif's whereabouts is asked to contact Berlin Police at 860-828-7080.
