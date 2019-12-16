Police searching for missing Brooklyn, CT teen.

State Police are searching for a missing ten from Brooklyn (Connecticut State Police). 

BROOKLYN (WFSB) - State Police have issued a silver alert for a missing teen from Brooklyn. 

According to Police, 17-year-old Robyn McClure was reported missing over the weekend. 

McClure is described as a white female, about 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighing 245 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact troopers in the Troop D barracks at 860-779-4900. 

