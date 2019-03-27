DAYVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert has been issued or a missing teen from the Dayville section of Killingly.
According to state police, 13-year-old Abaynesh May disappeared on March 24.
Troopers described her as having black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5'1" tall and weighs about 95 pounds.
The only clothing description provided was that she was wearing white sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-779-4900.
