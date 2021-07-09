ENFIELD. Ct. (WFSB) - A Silver Alert has been issued for Karen Fijalkowski, a missing Enfield woman.
Fijalkowski is a 58 year old, white female, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
She is around 5'1" and 110 lbs.
Fijalkowski was last seen wearing a grey sweater and white pajama pants.
She has been missing since July, 7.
Anyone with information should call the Enfield Police at 860 763-6416.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.