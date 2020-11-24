VERNON, CT (WFSB) - State police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy, both from Vernon.
They said Kiera Stratton-Cyr and William Gauthier were last seen on Monday around 11 p.m.
They believe they are together.
Kiera was described as standing 5'2" tall, weighing 110 pounds, and having blonde hair with hazel eyes.
No clothing description was available.
William was described as standing 5'6" tall, weighing 140 pounds, and having brown hair with brown eyes.
Troopers said he was last seen wearing a camo sweater and sneakers.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Vernon Police Department at 860-872-9126.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.