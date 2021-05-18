Janiera Faniel

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert was issued for a 16-year-old girl from Hartford.

According to state police, Janiera Faniel was last seen on Monday.

They described her as standing 5'5" tall and weighing 105 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

A clothing description was not available.

Anyone with information about Faniel is asked to contact Hartford police at 860-757-4000.

