NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Police in Naugatuck are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to search for a missing woman.
Officials say that a Silver Alert was issued for 97-year-old Agnes Briggs just before 1:30 Friday morning.
Briggs was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and black pants.
She is described as a 5'4" white female with white hair and brown eyes, and weighs approximately 150 pounds.
Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Naugatuck Police at 203-729-5222.
