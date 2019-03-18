NORWALK (WFSB) - Police in Norwalk are searching for a missing man Monday night.
According to police, 52-year-old Herman Lee Colter was last seen at Flax Hill Park at 4:45 p.m. Monday.
Colter is described as a black man, about 5'9" who weighs about 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Police said Colter was last seen wearing a black leather hat, black jacket, red hooded sweatshirt and red sweatpants with black shoes.
Anyone who observes Mr. Colter is asked to call 911.
