SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert was issued for a missing couple from Seymour.
According to state police, 89-year-old Charles Payne and his wife, 87-year-old Rosmarie Payne, were last seen on Monday.
Charles Payne was described as having gray hair and blue eyes. He stands 5'6" tall and weighs about 160 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a red pullover, a tan vest and black pants.
Rosmarie Payne was described as having gray hair with brown eyes. She stands 5'10" tall and weighs about 164 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a blue denim shirt with flowers and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on the couple's whereabouts is asked to call Seymour police at 203-881-7600.
