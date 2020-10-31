BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to search for a missing teenager.
According to officials, 12-year-old Evelyn Santos-Oliveira was last seen in Bridgeport sometime on Saturday.
A Silver Alert was issued for Evelyn later in the day.
Authorities say she may have been seen in a vehicle resembling a silver 2011 Mazda 3 Sport.
Evelyn was last seen wearing a a black and white patterned dress with flowers on the front.
She is described as a 5'5", 200 pound white/Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes.
Officials said she may be in the South Windsor area.
Further details surrounding her disappearance have not been made available yet.
Anyone with any information on Evelyn's whereabouts is asked to contact Bridgeport Police Detective Harper at 475-422-3507.
