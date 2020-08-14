WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to search for a missing teenager.
Waterbury Police Lt. David Silverio says that 15-year-old Dale Kinder was last seen leaving his home on Grandview Avenue around 7:30 Thursday night.
Kinder is described as a 5'11" black male, with brown eyes and black hair.
Lt. Silverio adds that Kinder was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and a blue bandana.
Anyone with any information on Kinder's whereabouts is asked to contact the Waterbury Youth Squad Detectives at 203-574-6956 or by contacting Waterbury Police Dispatch at 203-574-6911.
