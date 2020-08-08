WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Waterbury police issued a Silver Alert for a woman that was first reported missing on Thursday.
Police say Alaysia Baker, 19, was first reported missing August 6 at 6:15 p.m.
Baker is black with brown eyes and black hair. She is 5'6" tall and weighs 120 pounds.
Baker was last seen wearing a black dress with white buttons on the front and cheetah/ leopard print fur sandals.
Police say a relative reported receiving a text message from Baker on August 1 saying she was visiting her father in Harlem, New York. She was expected home on Tuesday but did not return.
Relatives and acquaintances have had contact with Baker via social media and text about her whereabouts but detectives have not spoken with or located her, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury Detectives at (203) 574-6941 or Waterbury Police Dispatch at (203) 574-6911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.