WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - State police issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Watertown.
They said 58-year-old Gerald Parrot was last seen on Thursday.
He was wearing navy blue pants, a gray hoodie, black boots and a winter hat.
They described him as standing 5'5" tall, weighing 180 pounds and having gray hair with brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Parrot's whereabouts is asked to call the Watertown Police Department at 860-945-5200.
