WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a teen who went missing from West Hartford.
Police said 17-year-old Carlos Kerrigan-Mock was last seen at his home on Arnoldale Road around 11:30 p.m. on Monday.
Kerrigan-Mock is described as a Hispanic male with brown hair, brown eyes, weighing 135 pounds and 5’06” tall.
He was last seen wearing dark gray sweatpants, a long sleeve blue shirt with the number “15” on the back in white, and a light gray sweatshirt.
Anyone with information regarding Kerrigan-Mock’s whereabouts is asked to call West Hartford Police at 860-523-5203.
