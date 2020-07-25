Lee Dickinson Wethersfield
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Wethersfield are searching for a man that has been missing since last Thursday. 

Police say Lee Dickinson, 66, was last seen July 16 around 8:30 a.m. walking north on Washington Street in Hartford after he was discharged from the Hartford Hospital Emergency Department. 

Dickinson was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, tan shorts, white socks and white sneakers. 

Police say Dickinson has a history of memory loss and medical problems and may not be aware of his surroundings during the nighttime hours. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wethersfield Police Department at 860-721-2900 or wpd.pio@wethersfieldct.gov

