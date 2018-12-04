NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old girl from Norwich.
State Police said Jennessa Michelle Carson was last seen on Tuesday in the company of her biological mother, Cheyanne Welch.
Carson was also seen with Welch’s partner, Angel “Angie” Lowe.
Carson is described as a white female with black hair and brown eyes.
She is 3’6” tall and weighs 55 pounds.
State Police said they are possibly in an older model white Jeep Commander with New York or New Jersey license plates.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Norwich Police.
