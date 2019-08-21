ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Enfield police want to speak with the relative of a 79-year-old woman who was found dead inside a home.
Anthony Ward, 35, is not a suspect, said Enfield police Chief Alaric Fox.
State police issued a Silver Alert for Ward on Wednesday.
They described him as bald with brown eyes. He's 6 feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds.
Ward may have had contact with the victim as recently as Sunday, Fox said.
Police said they received a tip from a relative who received a letter. They did not say from whom.
The letter was brought to police on Tuesday and officers went to a home on 2nd Avenue.
"A relative who was a recipient of the letter brought that letter to the police department prompting us to come to this address," Fox said. "They received [the letter] via U.S. Mail is my understanding."
It appears the unidentified 79-year-old woman died of blunt force, according to Fox. She was found Tuesday night.
A search for a weapon is underway.
State police conducted a forensic look inside the home. However, Enfield police performed the underlying investigation.
Officers are also looking for the woman's vehicle.
The missing vehicle is a black 2013 Toyota Corolla, with the Connecticut license plate AS63916. It was reported stolen and police believe Ward may have taken it.
"He’s an individual that members of this agency have had interactions with in the past," Fox said. "At this point we’re characterizing him not specifically as a suspect, but as an individual that we certainly need to speak with in regard to this event."
"It’s very sad," said Patsy Fischer, a neighbor. "I’m worried that he’s going to come back and break into somebody’s house or something."
Fox said there is no danger to the public.
All roads in the area are open to traffic.
Anyone with information about Ward's whereabouts is asked to contact Enfield police at 860-763-6400.
