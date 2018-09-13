A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly man in Rocky Hill.
Police said they were notified of a missing man just before 7 p.m. on Thursday.
The man, identified as 81-year-old Martin Simandy, was last seen at 4 p.m. on Thursday near his home.
Police said Simandy is medically dependent on his medications and suffers from memory loss.
Simandy was last seen driving his 2016 Silver Subaru Impreza with CT license plate AD75084.
He was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt, black pants, and is assisted in walking with a cane.
Simandy is described as a white male, 5’7”, 170 pounds, and has a curvature of his spine.
Anyone who may come in contact with Simandy is asked to call Rocky Hill police.
