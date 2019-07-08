SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a Southington man Monday night.
Southington police issued the Silver Alert for 78-year-old Joseph Feeney.
Feeney was last seen Monday morning between 4 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.
Police said Feeney may be in the Shelton area.
Feeney is described as a white male, 5’8” tall, weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, navy blue hooded sweatshirt, jeans and a baseball cap.
He was last seen driving a 2008 white GMC Sierra 1500.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Southington police.
