STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 2-month-old baby from Stamford, according to police.
Bramiery Rojas-Guzman was last seen with his Mother, Odalix Martinez-Guzman, who is also a missing runaway, police said.
The boy was last seen on Nov. 5 and is described by police as having black hair, brown eyes, and weighs 15 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Stamford police at 203-977-4921.
