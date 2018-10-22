WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a brother and sister from West Haven Monday evening.
Police said 3-year-old Chale Contreras-Franco and 2-year-old Jefferson Ramos-Franco were last seen on October 20.
Both children were last seen with their mother, Claudia Nineth Franco-Paz.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of their children or their mother is asked to call West Haven Police.
