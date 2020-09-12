NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Police in Norwalk resolved a Silver Alert for a woman that was missing Saturday afternoon.
Police say 68-year-old Ines Tomasio was last seen on Strawberry Avenue in Norwalk around 4:40 p.m.
Tomasio is 5'2", 125 pounds, has curly white/ brown hair and was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt and khaki capri pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call Norwalk police at 203-854-3114 or 911.
