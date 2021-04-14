Danbury Police (Generic)

Danbury police (WFSB file photo)

DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert was issued for a 5-year-old girl and her mother.

According to state police, the pair, both Danbury residents, were reported missing Wednesday morning.

Both were located in a matter of hours and were unharmed.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.