WEST HAVEN, (WFSB) - Silver Alerts were issued for two missing children in West Haven.
According to police, 1-year-old Elan Louis and 3-year-old Eden Louis were reported missing on Tuesday.
Both are believed to be with their mother, Whitney Carmichael, 31.
No photos of the children were provided.
Elan was described as being a foot tall and weighing 20 pounds. She has hazel eyes.
Eden was described as being 2 feet tall and weighing 40 pounds. She also has hazel eyes.
Police believe Carmichael is driving a 2014 silver Volkswagen Tiguan with Connecticut plate AH18297.
According to police, the children's father has full custody. However, he had not seen the children since September.
The unidentified father did not know the whereabouts of Carmichael.
Police said they do not believe the children are in any danger and are trying to do a "well-being" check to make sure everyone is ok.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Haven Police Department at 203-933-1616.
