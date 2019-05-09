MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Silver Alerts have been issued for two toddlers missing from Milford.
The Silver Alerts were issued on Thursday after 3-year-old William Perez and 2-year-old Theodore Perez were last seen on Wednesday.
William is described as a white male with blonde hair and brown eyes. He is 2’2” tall and weighs 40 pounds.
His clothing description is unknown.
Theodore is described as a white male with blonde hair and brown eyes. He is 2’6” tall and weighs 30 pounds.
His last known clothing was not given.
No pictures were provided for either child.
Police did not give any additional information about the investigation into the Silver Alerts.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Milford police.
