WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Silver Alerts have been issued for a mother and her two children from Waterbury.
Police said 27-year-old Corin Carter was last seen on Tuesday in Waterbury in the company of her children.
Silver Alerts have also been issued for the two children, 7-year-old Amyrah Carter and 1-year-old Zion Easley.
Corin is described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes, 5’03” tall and weighing 150 pounds. Her clothing description is unknown.
Amyrah is described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes, 4’0” tall, weighing 60 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans, and black and pink shoes.
Easley is described as a black male with brown hair and brown eyes, 1’0” tall, weighing 35 pounds.
All three are believed to be in a 2006 silver Infiniti G3s with CT registration AH7098.
Police have not released any pictures of the missing people.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Waterbury police at 860-685-8190.
