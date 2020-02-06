PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) – Police have canceled Silver Alerts for six missing children from Putnam.
The case is resolved.
Police said 47-year-old Heidi Boyle of Putnam is believed to have unexpectedly left the state earlier in the week with her six children to avoid DCF intervention.
The children are identified as Jenna Stebbins, 17, Patrick Stebbins, 13, Brendon Stebbins, 10, Heather Stebbins, 7, Sarah Stebbins, 6, and Kerry Stebbins, 18 months.
Putnam police said Silver Alerts have been issued for the children at this time.
Investigators say the children were not in school this week.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Boyle or her children are asked to call Putnam Police Department at 860-928-6565.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.