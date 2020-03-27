HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Perhaps one slight silver lining to the coronavirus outbreak is the fall of gas prices.
AAA in Hartford said in a few metro areas in the state, the price for a gallon of regular is more than 60 cents cheaper than it was a year ago.
Friday, the state average for regular gas was $2.20. A year ago at this time, it was $2.70
Here's how the prices break down for different areas of the state:
|Today's Average
|One Week Ago
|One Month Ago
|One Year Ago
|National
|$2.05
|$2.17
|$2.46
|$2.67
|Connecticut
|$2.20
|$2.33
|$2.56
|$2.70
|Bridgeport
|$2.34
|$2.44
|$2.65
|$2.77
|Hartford
|$2.16
|$2.30
|$2.52
|$2.67
|New Haven/Meridien
|$2.18
|$2.32
|$2.53
|$2.67
|New London/Norwich
|$2.16
|$2.32
|$2.54
|$2.72
For more on gas prices, head to AAA's website here.
