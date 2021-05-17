MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Silver Sands State Park in Milford has reopened following a police investigation.
Milford Police said a domestic violence dispute happened at the park.
The offender is still on the loose in the area and police are continuing to look for them.
MPD is currently in the area of Walnut Beach and Silver Sands looking for a suspect involved in a domestic violence incident. Silver Sands Park is temporarily closed. Please avoid the area while we continue our investigation. More info to follow.— Milford CT PD (@MilfordCTPD) May 17, 2021
No additional details have been released at this time.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
