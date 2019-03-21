MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – A fire destroyed a controversial construction project at Silver Sands State Park in Milford on Tuesday evening, according to authorities.
Officials provided an update around 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
Several 911 calls reported a "large fire" in the area of East Broadway and Silver Sands State Park, according to Milford Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi.
Upon arrival, Fabrizi said firefighters located three buildings on fire, two of which were fully-involved.
Firefighters used a "defensive attack." It was extinguished in about two hours.
Officials determined the buildings housed a concession stand/dining area, public restrooms, and an office. The buildings were part of a $9 million renovation project. The project was expected to be completed for the Memorial Day Weekend.
It was a project that many people in the city spoke out against.
From the beginning, there was push-back from city leaders in Milford, and local legislators, saying they didn't want the project and that it would change their beloved park and that it was too much money to spend.
“It's a shame and honestly I didn’t want to see if built, $10 million at a time when the state of Connecticut is in so much debt, this was really a luxury, but it is what it is. It was being built and the project will move forward," said State Rep. Kim Rose.
As of Wednesday afternoon, investigators said they are not ruling anything out yet, including looking into whether or not its suspicious.
“I’ve spoken with several DEEP officials, there will be a thorough investigation, but there was construction going on in the building yesterday, and they were using space heaters," Rose said.
“It's devastating for the state and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to put this kind of effort into a project like this and to see it go up in flames in a short amount of time," said EnCon Police Capt. Keith Williams.
The park will reopen to the public on Friday, however, portions of the park will remain closed and off limits due to the fire.
The immediate area around the three buildings has been fenced off, but the main parking area, beach area, and boardwalk are all accessible.
According to DEEP, the site was determined not to pose an ongoing risk to human health or the environment.
There were no reported injuries on Tuesday night's fire.
The cause is under investigation.
Firefighters from the Stratford and West Haven fire departments provided mutual aid for Milford.
“DEEP is grateful for the efforts of the Milford Fire Department and other responding agencies," said Katie Dykes, commissioner, DEEP. "The park will remain closed for as long as necessary to investigate the fire and protect the safety of the public. Though we are saddened by the loss of the buildings under construction, the most important thing is that no one was injured fighting the fire.”
