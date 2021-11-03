STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) -- One of the intriguing races that happened Tuesday was in Stamford.
This race drew national attention because former New York Mets manager Bobby Valentine is looking to become mayor.
It was a tight race, but it was Valentine who conceded to State Rep. Caroline Simmons, who has quickly made a name for herself at the Capitol.
"It’s time for me to congratulate the new mayor of Stamford, Caroline Simmons. Thank you all for your support, it’s been my honor," Valentine said in a statement.
On Tuesday night, Valentine addressed the crowd at his support party and said the race was paper thin, and came down to absentee ballots, 6,000 of them.
Valentine definitely won the name recognition battle.
Even before announcing his run, people knew him from his time with the Mets and the Red Sox. His candidacy has drawn interest from national media outlets like GQ.
Valentine ran unaffiliated, but had the endorsement of the Republican party.
Simmons has been serving Stamford at the Capitol since 2015. She had made it very clear she was a serious contender because she ousted the incumbent Democratic mayor in the primary back in September.
“We need leaders who are going to be ready on day one, who have a track record of delivering results for the people of Stamford, so I’m hopeful that will be on voters’ minds so we can move our city forward together,” Simmons said on Tuesday.
Channel 3 tried to talk with Valentine on Tuesday, but his team said he wasn’t available, so representatives from his campaign were able to give comment instead.
“He’s identified issues that are very important to us in Stamford, with our housing, with our zoning, police. He’s a listener. He’s listened to the folks and we’ve had a lot of folks who felt they’ve been neglected,” said Barry Michelson, a Valentine supporter.
Around the city, an equal amount of signs for both candidates were seen on Tuesday.
Also, Gov. Ned Lamont endorsed Simmons, but did call Valentine “a real champion".
