HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A small business owner is paying it forward this holiday season.
The owner of Boyle’s Naturals in Simsbury wanted to help a few people during this turbulent time.
Three random people received a wonderful surprise today and now they say they plan to pay it forward, too.
"My secret Santa rolled right up and said, 'I’ll pay for your order', and I said, 'Woo! Thank you Jesus. Yes!'," local shopper Glenda Martin tells us.
Glenda was waiting in line to pay for her groceries this afternoon when a miracle happened on aisle four.
She left the Wal Mart in Hartford with her entire cart paid for.
"I just saw it on YouTube and said that’s not going to happen to me, but it did," continued Martin.
Katie Boyle is her not-so-secret Santa.
Boyle owns Boyle’s Naturals in Simsbury and was inspired to pay for strangers' groceries after seeing a similar project in the midwest.
"I’m lucky and I have a chance by selling these products to have a profit. Some of that profit can go back," Boyle stated.
Albert Ortiz was shopping for his granddaughter’s Christmas gift when Boyle popped up.
"I’m thinking, 'How am I going to pay for that? That’s an expensive gift.' Little did I know i was going to get this surprise today," says Ortiz.
Smiles and gratitude from all three recipients.
"Evelyn has two kids and two grandkids, and was getting a few things and was really grateful to accept," said Boyle.
All three shoppers are heading home with a cart full of groceries, but Boyle says she’s the one whose heart is full today.
"It just felt so good to give back. I’m grateful to be able to do this," added Boyle.
Boyle says this year, she’s also raised money for the Red Cross, food banks, and the California wildfires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.