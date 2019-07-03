SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A Simsbury business is planning to grow here in Connecticut.
The town’s First Selectman said Ensign-Bickford Aerospace & Defense Company announced it plans to add 140 jobs to its Simsbury campus.
EBAD says it is a “global leader of precision energetics systems and innovative explosive and non-explosive solutions.”
First Selectman Eric Wellman said the company is making a significant investment in the community.
“I am grateful to EBAD for investing in Simsbury, to the Board of Selectmen, and Simsbury Main Street Partnership for working cooperatively to make this possible,” Wellman said in a Facebook post.
EBAD is located on Hopmeadow Street.
