SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - The number of bear sightings in Simsbury continues to grow at a staggering rate.
It’s not only scaring families with young children, but it’s also eating up a good chunk of town dollars.
Playing around in front yards, to ravaging people’s fridge.
Black bears appear to be shameless in Simsbury.
“They’re everywhere. There’s no part of town that is spared,” said Eric Wellman, Simsbury First Selectman.
The First Selectman Eric Wellman gave Eyewitness News the latest internal data in town for bears.
As of October 23rd, there have been 525 sightings.
The town has used well over $10,000 with officers responding to calls.
But the real concern is the potential risk of someone getting hurt.
“We’ve reached a point where we can’t afford to just do nothing,” said Wellman.
Don Tuller of Tulmeadow Farm says bears have damaged his crops.
“They’re not going to jump in a trap when there’s three acres of beautiful sweet corn to eat,” said Tuller.
Tuller is the president of the Connecticut Farm Bureau and says bears have done damage to livestock and honey bee hives as well.
“We would support a season on bears. They’re doing a lot of economic harm to Connecticut farmers,” Tuller said.
Right now, the bear population is estimated to be about 800 and state environmental workers estimate that number will grow by 10 percent each year.
Earlier this year, a state bill to hunt bears was proposed but never made it out of the Environmental Committee during the legislative session, and animal rights activists strongly opposed this measure.
“From my understanding, a limited hunting season assuming it can be done safely is something I think state lawmakers need to seriously look at,” said Wellman.
The Department of Energy and Environmental protection logged these communities with the highest number of bear calls over the last year.
A spokesperson urges people to remove bird feeders near homes and to keep bears away from garbage, as talks continue on what to do about Connecticut’s growing bear population.
(2) comments
Rather than escalate this to a free for all shoot-out on bears, why not promote the simplest solutions. It is well established that you can minimize bear impacts by adhering to protocols. Why don't you spend equal airtime with the public reviewing these simple protocols and you will have a greater impact on solving this issue.
Rather than escalate this to a free for all shoot-out on bears, why not promote the simplest solutions. It is well established that you can minimize bear impacts by adhering to protocols. Why don't you spend equal airtime with the public reviewing these simple protocols and you will have a greater impact on solving this issue.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.