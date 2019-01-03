SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - The holidays are now over and as you take down those Christmas decorations, there’s a creative option for you to get rid of your tree.
You can bring your unwanted Christmas tree to a farm and goats will handle the rest.
Yodel, Gale and Echo are all anxious to snack on your leftover Christmas trees.
It’s a winter treat for these goats at the ‘Gifts of Love Farm’ in Simsbury.
The trees aren’t just good for the goats, the whole process is also good for the environment.
The Gifts of Love Farm is one of many farms in Connecticut collecting Christmas trees for goats to snack on.
The folks have been doing it for the past three years and they say each year, more and more Christmas trees are donated.
Goats aren't the only ones snacking on leftover Christmas trees.
The trees are safe for chickens to eat as well.
It’s better your if tree ends up in their digestive tracks instead of a landfill.
It gives a new meaning to tasty holiday leftovers.
Now if you want to donate your Christmas tree, there shouldn’t be any decorations on it. Make sure its bare and contact Gifts of Love in advance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.