SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Practice makes perfect, and no one knows that better than first responders who are tasked with saving lives.
The Simsbury Fire District is laying out plans for a new training facility and they plan to start taking construction bids in the spring.
However, the new building will be more than just a replacement.
You wouldn't expect a doctor today to train with Regean-era medical technique.
A new construction worker wouldn't learn safety protocols from decades ago.
So, when the Simsbury volunteer fire department decided to upgrade their 40-year-old training facility, all they had to do was look across the street to see how their community's firefighting needs have changed over the years.
“Many of those are three stories,” said Gary Wilcox, president of the Simsbury Fire District.
All the new apartment buildings and townhouses cropping up in Simsbury require a new approach to training firefighters.
“They're very much different than a two-story colonial,” Wilcox said.
The new training facility they want to build is going to be three stories.
Fire Chief Jim Baldis said they've sent firefighters elsewhere to train on apartment-style buildings.
He said they're already seeing scenarios in the field that highlight how they've outgrown their old building, like mishaps with electric cars.
The new facility will change the way the department trains for car fires.
You can respect the generations of firefighters who trained in the old building, but in the business of flames and power lines and falling tree limbs, on-the-job training is just too risky.
