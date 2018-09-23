SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - It is the largest event of its kind in the country, the Simsbury Fly-In, Car Show, and Food Truck Festival.
It attracts people from all over who not only love planes, but are just looking for something unusual and fun to do on a Sunday.
High over Simsbury they take to the skies.
Planes of all shapes, sizes and ages.
One was used in World War II and a Tigermoth dates back to 1935.
“It’s terrifying looking at the gauges in there. When you normally think of a plane its miles and miles of stuff to look at and in this is looks like a canoe with wings,” said Tristan Girardin.
There are over one hundred planes at this show including a Cirrus 22. This is the bestselling plane in the world.
It’s made of carbon fiber, sells for more than $900,000 and its known as the parachute plane because it can land itself in an emergency with a parachute.
There’s something for everyone. You can hang out in the bounce house, eat an ice cream cone, go sit in a plane, go on a helicopter ride, even take a ride on the T6 Texan,” said Brad Griswold, Simsbury Airport manager.
It’s enough to capture the hearts and minds of young and old.
There’s also the large array of food trucks and vintage cars.
Part car show, part airplane show, part food truck festival, the event is certainly unique and it is now in its 32nd year.
