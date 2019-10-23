SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) -- The town of Simsbury is working to manage its coyote population.
Residents and environmental officials are gathering on Wednesday.
The Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection is expected to discuss ways to keep family pets safe, while encouraging residents to not feed wild animals.
Simsbury resident Tara Olszewski doesn’t take chances with her precious dog at night.
“Pretty much, always making sure I have a flashlight when I go outside and kind of banging it around a little bit as I go around in the dark area,” she said.
She knows her dog would make the perfect snack for a coyote, and the animal control officer in town hears those kinds of stories all too often.
“They are getting a little more brazen, a little more human habituated and food conditioned,” said Simsbury Animal Control Officer Mark Rudewicz.
He said it’s important to highlight issues that come with feeding wildlife, saying it’s bad all around.
“I always say this -- a fed animal, is a dead animal, as far as wildlife,” Rudewicz said.
Right now, there is no ordinance on the books when it comes to feeding wild animals.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Simsbury Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.