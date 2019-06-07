HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A Simsbury man is facing charges, accused of pretending to be a police officer.
Last month, Hartford police said they got word that an unmarked police vehicle was conducting traffic stops on Albany Avenue.
Police identified the driver as 54-year-old Jade Dignoti.
On June 6, police arrested Dignoti and charged him with impersonation of a police officer, unauthorized use of color lights, possession of narcotics, and weapons in a motor vehicle.
During the investigation, police seized a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor, a Winchester Police 12-gauge shotgun, live ammunition, various police related equipment/tools, tactical vests, and prescription narcotics was seized from within the vehicle.
The vehicle also had red/blue emergency lights, radio scanners, and other equipment to present the appearance of an official law enforcement vehicle.
Dignoti was held on a $250,000 bond.
